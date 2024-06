Netanyahu accompanied this Thursday (27) by former US officials in Jerusalem | Photo: EFE/Government of Israel/Ma’ayan Toaf

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized this Thursday (27) the importance of eliminating the terrorist group Hamas as an initial step to preventing Iran’s attempts to dominate the Middle East.

As reported by the Israeli newspaper The Times Of Israel, During a meeting in the city of Jerusalem with a delegation of former American officials and experts, Netanyahu was categorical in stating that the “first step” to prevent Iran’s advance “is to cut off that hand, Hamas”.

The prime minister said the fight against the terror group that controls Gaza was a “long but necessary battle.” After that, Netanyahu said, Hamas would no longer be present to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel.

In addition to Hamas, the Israeli prime minister also highlighted the need to destroy the so-called proxies from Iran, extremist and terrorist groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, supported by the Islamic regime, which, according to him, are helping Tehran expand its influence across the Middle East.