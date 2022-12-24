The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decided not to make an end-of-year pronouncement on radio and TV networks. It is the 1st time in his term that the Chief Executive fails to record a Christmas message with the First Lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

Since assuming the Presidency, Bolsonaro has made 16 statements on national television. In every year, he released a video accompanied by Michelle on December 24, Christmas Eve, at 8:30 pm (Brasília time).

In 2021, in his recorded message, Bolsonaro said that the year was one of “many difficulties”, but that didn’t miss “seriousness, dedication and fraternal spirit in the planning and construction of public policies in favor of all families”🇧🇷

Michelle mentioned in her speech the words that later guided the president’s campaign. “We never stray from what we believe and defend: God, homeland, family and freedom”said the first lady.

Last year, in addition to the Christmas pronouncement, Bolsonaro also released a message on December 31. In a 6-minute video, the Chief Executive spoke about government actions and criticized the vaccination of children against covid-19 and possible restrictions against people who have not been immunized.

In 2020, Bolsonaro also spoke about the health crisis in the country and thanked the health professionals who acted in the health crisis. He listed government acts, such as the payment of emergency aid throughout the year, and said “that there was no lack of resources for all states and municipalities in the fight against the coronavirus”🇧🇷

In the 1st year of government, in 2019, alongside Michelle (who was wearing a T-shirt with the words “Jesus”), the president highlighted, in a 2-minute and 33-second video, that the government was completing a year without any cases of corruption . He stated that the ideological bias was left aside in foreign relations and thanked him for the votes won in 2018.

post-election

Since the result of the 2nd round, the president has avoided going to the Planalto Palace, seat of government. He has been receiving allies and fulfilling few official dispatch commitments at Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence. The Chief Executive has made few public appearances since October 30 and has only spoken once with supporters.

Bolsonaro was the 1st Chief Executive to run for re-election and not win a 2nd term🇧🇷 Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) won at the polls with 50.90% of the votes. Even without governing next year, allies hope to count on Bolsonaro to lead the conservative right in the country.