PARIS (Reuters) – France’s national soccer team returned from Qatar to cheers from a huge crowd in Paris on Monday after their heroic defeat by Argentina in the World Cup final that secured the team the country’s admiration and of the world.

The bus carrying stars like Kylian Mbappé, whose thrilling hat-trick in Sunday’s final brought France back after being on the verge of defeat for much of the match, traveled from Paris airport – where officials applauded them as they disembarked – and arrived at the heart of the capital, where thousands gathered to greet them.

Despite it being a cold December night, several thousand had gathered at the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

Fans set off fireworks, waved French tricolors and sang “Allez Les Bleus” and the French national anthem as the team appeared on the balcony of the prestigious Hotel de Crillon.

Coach Didier Deschamps and team captain Hugo Lloris waved to the crowd from the balcony. They were later joined by the rest of the team and Mbappé, who drew a huge roar from the crowd.

Argentina won their third World Cup in an extraordinary final on Sunday, defeating France 4-2 on penalties after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw and Mbappé added a hat-trick to bring the holders title back from a score of 2 x 0 and 3 x 2 in overtime.

