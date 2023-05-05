How did you feel about the content of this article?

Efráin Alegre speaking to the press about Santiago Peña’s victory as president-elect, last Sunday. | Photo: EFE / Fernando Franceschelli

The former candidate of the opposition alliance for the presidency of Paraguay, Efraín Alegre, demanded this Thursday (4) the control and opening of all the electoral registers used in the general elections of last Sunday.

“We demand control and openness of all electoral registers. Because, without control, citizens will not accept as legitimate a result they do not believe in. Why are there so many fears that citizens will know what really happened?” him in a post on Twitter.

The post is accompanied by a video in which the former presidential candidate urges election authorities to ensure the process is transparent and fair.

“Transparency is what will provide citizens with security. If the documents continue to be hidden, suspicions of fraud will continue to be taken to the door of the Electoral Justice”, he stated.

“We demand transparent controls of all these documents, which are public documents. We demand that they stop cheating,” he added.

Alegre, who failed in his third attempt to become president, joined on Tuesday the requests of former independent and anti-system candidate Paraguayo Cubas, who denounced alleged “fraud” in the elections and called on his supporters to protest.

The post-election protests, which continued for a few days, weakened in the last few hours after 208 people were arrested.

Paraguayans went to the polls on Sunday to elect the president and vice president, deputies, senators, governors and councilors. Santiago Peña, from the Colorado Party, won the presidential election.