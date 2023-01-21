Candidates who were not directly elected will have a chance to assume mandates from nominees for ministers and secretaries

Candidates for the Chamber of Deputies who were defeated in the elections gained a 2nd chance to act in the federal Legislative with the nominations of elected politicians for other positions. This is the case of 20 deputies who will assume vacancies of substitutes in the place of congressmen appointed to state ministries or secretariats.

In total, the House and Senate will have at least 25 elected congressmen who will take office in February and will leave their mandate soon after to assume positions in the federal and state executives, according to a survey by Power360.

The inauguration in the Legislature is scheduled for February 1st. With the replacements, Congress will have 17 rookies who will assume mandates for the 1st time. Another 8 politicians are veterans and amended consecutive terms after failing to get votes to be re-elected. read the list of alternates at the end of this text.

While in the Senate each candidate has their own slate with 1st and 2nd alternates already defined in the election, in the Chamber, the vacancies of those who graduate go to the best voted party or federation after those elected. In the case of deputies, congressmen who were unable to be elected will assume the vacancies.

In the Senate, 5 elected officials have already taken over vacancies in Lula’s government and will make room for substitutes. In the Chamber, 5 deputies were nominated for the ministerial team and another 10 were chosen to be part of state governments as secretaries.

In cases where the politician is already in the position of the Executive for which he was appointed, he will be removed, take office, ask for leave and return to the initial position (Executive).

2nd chance

The mandates for alternates favor PT allies who were not elected in 2022 and will now return to the Chamber. It is the case of Orlando Silva (PC do B), which is going into its 3rd term, from Ivan Valente (Psol), who will begin his 8th consecutive term, and Josias Gomes (PT-BA), which will have the 5th mandate. They were elected as alternates and will fill vacancies in the PT federation with PC do B and PV and in the Rede-Psol federation.

The substitute vacancy will also benefit the former president of Patriota, Adilson Barroso (PL-SP), which was away from command of the party after articulate to bring the then president Jair Bolsonaro for the acronym. In 2022, Barroso joined the PL, the former president’s current caption, to contest the elections. In the House, he will replace captain melt (PL-SP), appointed Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo.

With the exchanges, the PSD, Psol, PSDB and PC do B will gain more representatives in the federal Legislative. The PT, which will have 7 congressmen without assuming a mandate, will lose two representatives in Congress.

That’s because the minister Wellington Dias (PT-PI) will give way to Jussara Lima (PSD-PI), its 1st alternate in the Senate, and Minister Luiz Marinho (PT-SP) will be replaced in the Chamber by Orlando Silva, the next most voted in the federation.

The differences are due to the dynamics of party federations, which allow the union of 2 or more parties to act as a single party for a minimum period of 4 years.

In the 2022 elections, in addition to Rede-Psol and the federation formed by PT, PC do B and PV, a union of PSDB and Citizenship was also registered. Of the state benches, São Paulo is the state that will have the most changes in the elected board, with 6 substitutes foreseen to assume vacancies.

The number of congressmen appointed to other positions may still increase. In the States, 7 governors have not yet closed their secretariat teams. This is the case of Goiás, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Paraná, Roraima and Tocantins. In addition, names from the 2nd echelon of the Lula government should be announced in the coming weeks.

Read the complete list of alternates who should assume terms in Congress: