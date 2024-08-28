Alaudinov announced a major defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Russian troops in the Kursk region have inflicted serious losses on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov.

Today was a really tough day for our guys. But today we really did inflict a very serious defeat on the enemy. The enemy is no longer driving around with as many vehicles as before Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

He specified that his units also burned two pieces of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment, on which Ukrainian fighters appeared in the “Akhmat” area. In addition, according to him, a “very large” number of infantry were destroyed.

Russian Ka-52M and Mi-8 destroy Ukrainian forces in Kursk border area

As reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, August 28, the crews of Ka-52M and Mi-8 helicopters destroyed personnel and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area of ​​the Kursk region.

The strike was carried out by air missiles on reconnoitered enemy targets – manpower and armored military equipment. According to the reports of the air controller, the personnel and armored military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 6,600 soldiers in the Kursk region

On August 27, the Russian military department reported that during the entire period of military operations since the Ukrainian Armed Forces invaded the Kursk region, the enemy lost more than 6,600 fighters.

In addition to manpower, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 73 tanks, 34 infantry fighting vehicles, 62 armored personnel carriers, 432 armored combat vehicles, and 25 artillery pieces.

Russian troops were also able to destroy four HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) supplied by the United States, one MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System), five anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) and a UR-77 mine clearing system.

Fighting with Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region has been going on since August 6. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. The authorities know nothing about the fate of the people who are in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, except that there are about two thousand of them.