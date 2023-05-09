Exactly two years ago, in May 2021, the Chilean population elected a constituent assembly to draw up a proposal for a new Magna Load, in an election called after Chileans, in the wake of the 2019 and 2020 protests, manifested in a plebiscite that they wanted a new Constitution. .

The group produced a text considered “excessively progressive”, which ended up being rejected in a referendum last year.

A new constituent process began and on Sunday (7), the left, victorious two years ago, was the big loser in the election for a new assembly.

The Republican Party, right-wing party led by José Antonio Kast, defeated by leftist Gabriel Boric in the 2021 presidential election, won 23 seats in the constituent assembly. The Chile Seguro coalition, which brings together center-right and right-wing parties, won 11 seats.

Soon, the conservatives will have a majority in the collegiate. The ruling Unity for Chile coalition won just 16 seats.

The 50 constituents will take office on June 7 and will draft a proposal for a new constitution, which will be submitted to a referendum on December 17.

A group of 24 experts appointed by the Chilean Parliament is preparing a pre-text that will be presented on inauguration day to constituents, who will then draft the final version to be voted on by the Chilean population.

As with the referendum on the previous proposal for a new constitution, the election for the new assembly was seen as a plebiscite on the Boric government, frayed by inflation, economic stagnation and the security crisis.

“Chile defeated a failed government, which was unable to face the security, economic and social crisis,” said Kast. “Chileans have overcome inertia, apathy and indifference. Chileans went to the polls to send a strong and clear signal of the direction they want our country to take.”

The secretary general of the Republican Party, Ruth Hurtado, said this Monday (8) that the party intends to “prevent the radical left from continuing to advance in the installation of ideologies that only harm our country”.

She highlighted that the objective is to maintain the basis of the current Constitution, enacted during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), but which underwent changes after the return of democracy.

“It was what made our country grow, what managed to reduce poverty from 50% to 8%, what made us go through this growing progress that was eroded by the criminal outbreak of October 18,” he said, referring to the day in 2019. when the big protests started in Chile.

In a speech, Boric admitted that the previous constituent process failed because the left did not know how to listen to other sectors of Chilean society, and recommended that Sunday’s victor not follow the same path.

“The previous process, we must say, failed because we didn’t know how to listen to each other among those who thought differently. I want to invite the Republican Party right now not to make the same mistake we made”, said the president.