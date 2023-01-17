Real Murcia played this Tuesday in the main field of Pinatar Arena a new friendly match against Panderborn of the German Bundesliga 2, in a clash in which the quality of the Germans prevailed, a team that has a higher level than that of the grains In the first half of the game, Mario Simón lined up the players who have had fewer minutes in recent weeks, such as Serna, Iván Casado, Manu Pedreño, Alberto López, Armando, Santi Jara, Arnau Ortiz, Zeidane Inoussa and Miku, although the result was 1-0 in favor of the German team.

Minutes for Mario Sánchez



The good news was that the winger Mario Sánchez, who had not played since October, completed half an hour and continues with the process of rehabilitation from his injury. In the second half, the red team formed an eleven with Imperial footballers and it was David Sánchez, coach of the second red team, who led Real Murcia from the bench. The Germans extended their lead midway through the second half with two goals in four minutes. The grana team closed the gap in the final stretch thanks to a goal by youth squad Diego.

The first team from Granada, which will train from Wednesday to Friday at the Pinatar Arena facilities, will prepare the clash that next Saturday, at 7:00 p.m., will face Bilbao Athletic at the Enrique Roca, in what will be the premiere of the second back in First Federation.