

03/15/2025



The Betis females on day 22 in League F after the draw of the weekend before home with Atlético de Madrid (0-0). And this Saturday, the team trained by Joseba Aguirre has lost 0-1 to the Valencia in the meeting that took place in the Sports City Luis del Sol.

The score decided a goal from Martí At 27 minutes of the first half. Defeat of a women’s betis that has not managed to win in the last three days. To locate a triumph you have to go back to day 19 when he won at home to the Levant 1-2.

Betis females soccer players who have had minutes in this Saturday’s game have been Paula Vizoso; Blanca, Nuria, Roberts, Esther; Marina Sánchez (Carla Santaliestra, m. 89), Rosa Márquez, Carol (Kalu, m. 79), Naima; Carla (Zouhir, m. 79) and Tiffany Cameron (Rodao, m. 89).

Day 22 will complete with this Sunday’s matches. Betis females remains in the fourteenth position of the classification with 19 points. For next Saturday, March 22 (12.00) the Betis Feminas-SD Eibar match corresponding to La Laliga F. Day of LaLiga F is scheduled.