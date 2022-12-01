Home page politics

The Russian offensive efforts in the Ukraine war have largely come to a standstill. But President Vladimir Putin cannot afford defeat.

Moscow – The Russian armed forces in the Ukraine war have suffered repeated setbacks in recent weeks. The withdrawal of Russian troops from the city of Cherson and the associated recapture by the Ukrainian army represented the most recent highlight. Vladimir Putin’s armed forces have almost completely stopped their offensive efforts in Ukraine and are now limited to attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. According to reports earlier this week, Moscow is now expecting another advance by the Ukrainian army on the east bank of the Dnieper.

Ukraine war: Putin under pressure – “has become more vulnerable than ever”

The lack of success in the war against Ukraine is also putting further pressure on Russia’s president. When Putin invaded Ukraine in February, many Russian officials expected a quick and effective war that would last only a few months. But then came the disappointment. The Russian army was initially forced to withdraw from the Kyiv region and then shifted its focus to the Donbas. As part of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, the positions in Kharkov and finally Cherson had to be abandoned.

“For the first time since the war began, people are starting to consider the worst-case scenario that Russia could lose, and they don’t see and understand how Russia can get out of this conflict without being destroyed. People are very concerned, they believe what is happening is a catastrophe,” political scientist Tatiana Stanovaya told CNBC. “From the moment Putin started this war on February 24, he has become more vulnerable than ever.”

Putin in the Ukraine war: “Losing is not an option for him”

The political scientist is not alone in her assessment. Russian political scientist Ilya Matveev also sees the fact that Russia is continuing the war after withdrawing from the Kyiv region in March as an indication that Putin cannot afford defeat. The Russian president was “desperate not to lose,” Matveev said. Because “Losing is not an option for him.”

Matveev also does not see the use of tactical nuclear weapons as a possible way out of the Ukraine war for Russia. “I think everyone, including Putin, has already realized that even tactical nuclear weapons will not solve the problem for Russia,” the political analyst told CNBC. “You can’t just stop the military advances of the Ukrainian army, that’s impossible.”

Russia: Pressure on President Putin is increasing

The advances made by other Russian officials in recent weeks show that Putin has also been weakened within the Russian power elite. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has recently not held back open criticism of the Russian president and has condemned the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin – known by the nickname “Putin’s cook” – also seems to be turning away from the Russian head of state. (fd)