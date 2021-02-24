D.The performance of Borussia Mönchengladbach in the 2-0 draw in the first leg of the Champions League first leg against Manchester City was not dramatically bad. There were many positive details, even moments when the game could have taken a different direction. But after all, what is currently arguably the best team in the world was simply too strong for the eighth league table in the Bundesliga, which will continue to be troubled after it is clear that coach Marco Rose will move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Although the coaching performance was not bad that evening either. Rose had worked intensively before this duel with the great Pep Guardiola from the coaching zone of the Premier League table leaders. Borussia played in a 4-3-3 formation with Lars Stindl as the central attacker, flanked by Alassane Pléa and Jonas Hofmann. Behind them played the physically present and defensively strong midfielders Christoph Kramer, Denis Zakaria and Florian Neuhaus, and Rose’s match plan worked quite well in most phases. The coach had asked, despite the dreaded pressing skills of the English, often to play with controlled passes from their own half.

“We want to set football accents because they don’t like it when the opponent has the ball,” Rose explained. Sometimes it looked like an extremely daring undertaking. The Gladbachers looked for game setup options through the narrowest spaces in their own penalty area, and also accepted ball losses, which was rarely dangerous. Because they were prepared for exactly this case, opportunities for Manchester were rare. And occasionally there were also attack options, for example when Stefan Lainer played a somewhat imprecise ball on the very free Pléa in the center. They were very close to a great opportunity.

City incredibly flexible

The Gladbachers had recently played excellently against particularly strong teams. “We are a team that showed against Inter Milan and Real Madrid that we can play at such a level,” said sports director Max Eberl, reminding him that his club “also recently defeated Bayern and Dortmund”. But the English, who achieved their 19th win in a row that evening, were already the better team. Not least because Guardiola’s ensemble is so incredibly flexible.

Manchester took the lead after a bad pass by Kramer, which should not necessarily have resulted in danger. But Joao Cancelo crossed from the half-field to Bernardo Silva, who was lurking at the far post, who headed the ball into the goal from six meters (29th). That was bitter for Borussia because header strength is one of the few categories in which they can actually compete with Manchester.

There is a lack of clarity and persuasiveness

Except for this moment, the Gladbachers had defended fairly stable throughout the first half. The attack, meanwhile, was completely harmless. It got a little better in the second half, when there were many good approaches. But the actions lacked clarity and persuasiveness. The first real chance was missed by Pléa, who put a ball an inch off the post (63.), and it was in this best phase of Borussia that Manchester shot the 0-2, again after a cross from Cancelo from the half-field. This time Silva put her head across and Gabriel Jesus hit from close range (65th). This comfortable starting position made it easy for Manchester to cross the finish line.

“We played against an excellent team, where we defended passionately. We had to run after a lot and deservedly lost, “said Gladbach’s captain Stindl afterwards, adding:” We’ll try everything in three weeks. We still have big goals in mind. ”Neuhaus saw it similarly:“ It’s incredibly bitter to concede a goal twice over such a cross. We have to be a little braver. We have another 90 minutes so we want to do better. “

The situation in Gladbach, meanwhile, remains highly complicated, and it is currently always about calming the excited debates about the coach. Good games and achievements are the best way to deal with this problem. This evening is more likely to fuel the unrest, because in the end – even if the encounter took place in Budapest – a home defeat in the first leg of the last 16 and the meanwhile fourth game in a row without a win.