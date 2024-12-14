It is his first Bundesliga defeat with FC Bayern: Vincent Kompany, like his predecessors, lost away to Mainz. But what might concern the Bayern coach even more is the manner in which the defeat occurred.

Vincent Kompany differs from his predecessors as FC Bayern coach in about a thousand ways, and that is a big part of the successful story so far this season. But as of Saturday afternoon he has at least one thing in common with Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick. He stood on the edge of the pitch in an arena that, in its architectural simplicity, is often rightly compared to a hardware store, and felt as if someone had put a dunce’s cap on him. Or what you feel as a guest when the spectators in Mainz sing the Narrhalla March after a goal for the home team. “Laaa-la-la-la-la-la-la! La-la-la-la!”