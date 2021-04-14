W.The difference in level wasn’t really big during the two highly intense quarter-finals between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund. But after two wonderful football games, BVB, the last German representative of the European Cup, also dropped out of the competitions. The 1: 2 against the English was too little after the 1: 2 in the first leg. But the Dortmunders weren’t that far from the “world sensation”. Managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke used this term for the scenario of a semi-finals.

BVB got off to an excellent start. The 1-0 win was a bit lucky when a blocked shot by Mahmoud Dahoud landed at the feet of Jude Bellingham, who hit the corner from 14 meters (15th). But the currently so strong teenager crowned an almost perfect opening quarter of an hour with this great action. Dortmund built the game with a lot of courage from their own half, Manchester could not get access with his pressing. The respect of the English was clearly palpable. Because they noticed how well BVB played. But certainly also because their heads were at work. Because the club has been suffering from a kind of Champions League curse since Pep Guardiola has been under contract in Manchester.

In 2016, the legendary coach took over the top English club, which has more money at its disposal than almost any other club. With the clear goal of winning the Champions League. Since then, he has been eliminated once in the round of 16 and three times in the quarter-finals. The Dortmunders wanted to turn this long series of failure into their own psychological advantage.

The pressure grew

But the ensemble from the island, which has recently been labeled the best team in the world, began to defend itself vigorously after falling behind. The pressure got bigger and bigger, and now the Dortmunders made mistakes. Mateu Morey sent a ball in his own penalty area, whereupon Kevin De Bruyne shot from 15 meters against the crossbar. After a moment of chaos in the BVB penalty area, Riyad Mahrez came from close range to the finish, but failed to goalkeeper Marvin Hitz (32nd). And Erling Haaland at the front waited more and more in vain for balls.

The Norwegian, on whom intense debates on the transfer market are being held, is currently in a scoring low. He has not scored in seven games, four times with BVB and three times with the national team. The two games against Manchester were the only two games of the current Champions League season in which he failed to score. So is he in a crisis? Probably not, because his performance was good, and Terzic doesn’t just measure the attacker by goals.



Stormed BVB away: Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City move into the semi-finals.

:



Image: EPA





Especially against Manchester City, BVB needed Haaland as a reference point for liberation campaigns from their own half. He should give the colleagues time to move up. Exactly such an action preceded the goal to 1-0. “We need the ball again today, so it is very important to Erling that he does this work so that the others can shine too,” Terzic had said before kick-off, but the longer the game lasted, the less this plan worked.

And just like in the first leg, when a goal from Bellingham was not recognized, they were unlucky with a decision by the referees. Emre Can headed the ball to himself on the upper arm in a dynamic movement, whereupon a penalty was awarded, which Mahrez converted (55th). A contentious decision. Now Dortmund needed a goal to at least get into extra time, but BVB couldn’t find a way in front of the opponent’s goal. Mats Hummels headed just over the goal after a corner (69th), Haaland shot over it from a distance (80th), but when Phil Foden hit the 2-1 with a long-range shot that Hitz could only direct to the inside post , the Dortmund resistance was broken (75th).

“The game changed after the 1-1 draw. I first touched the ball with my head, then with my hand. I think the rules say it’s not a penalty. That is bitter. A goal was stolen from us in the first leg, “said Emre Can, who caused the penalty, and added:” We can be proud of ourselves. We kept up against the best team in the world. ”Captain Marco Reus emphasized:“ It is clear that we had to run more. We did well up to the penalty kick. After that we no longer had a real concept and were too wild. “

With this game, the beautiful journey through the premier class for this year has come to an end and no German club is represented in the European Cup competitions. Dortmund still have the chance of a title in the DFB Cup, but the semi-final against Holstein Kiel at the beginning of May will be far less glamorous than these duels with Manchester City. The small chance to gain participation in the upcoming Champions League season by winning the premier league title is also gone, and the arguments in the talks with the apparently willing to change Haaland are also less. Nevertheless, they can be proud of a really strong Champions League season.