One of the UCAM CB players sitting on the court this Sunday. / ROS CAVAL / AGM

A defeat of those that hurt, but that do not stop making a team grow. UCAM fell by just one point to Valencia, which was for the third time this season when they were finally able to beat Sito Alonso’s courageous men. And it is that, if the Murcians showed something, it was character for pursuing a victory that seemed to be l