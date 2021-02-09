D.he defense lawyers for Donald Trump failed in an attempt to stop the impeachment proceedings against the former American president from the very beginning. They had argued that the process was unconstitutional because Trump was no longer in office. With a vote on Tuesday evening (local time), however, the Senate assessed the procedure as constitutional and thus cleared the way for the further procedure. In a vote on Tuesday, 56 senators voted to continue the process. 44 senators declared the process of voting against it to be unconstitutional.

This will allow prosecutors and defense lawyers to present their arguments on the matter from Wednesday. Prosecutors argued that Trump would have to be responsible for his actions as president until the last day in office – and thus for his supporters’ attack on the Capitol two weeks before he left the White House.

The historic second impeachment proceedings against the former president had previously started with a debate over whether such a process is even constitutional, given that Trump has already left office. Trump’s defense lawyers argued that the impeachment process was unconstitutional because it was directed against a private individual. The Democratic prosecutors opposed that Trump must be held accountable for his actions as President even after he left the White House – and banned from future offices at the federal level. At the start of the trial, they recalled the violent attack on the Capitol with haunting images and words that prompted the trial.

The House of Representatives presented a video of dramatic scenes from January 6, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol: rioters breaking through security barricades in droves, smashing windows, and forcibly entering boardrooms and offices. Police officers who are desperately trying to defend themselves against the overwhelming force of the intruders. MPs who hide from attackers.

The Democrats’ chief prosecutor, Jamie Raskin, gave an emotional and sometimes tearful account of how he himself had experienced that day. He brought his grown daughter to Congress the day after his late son was buried, Raskin said. He was afraid for his daughter. Other MPs around him said goodbye to their relatives on the phone. “They thought she was going to die.” Democratic prosecutor David Cicilline warned that people died in the attack and others were seriously injured. “That was a national tragedy.”

With their attack, Trump supporters had tried to stop a session at which Congress was supposed to certify the election victory of Trump’s successor in office, Joe Biden. Five people were killed in the riots, including a police officer. Trump had recently incited his supporters at a rally that his election victory had been stolen from him. Among other things, he said at the time: “If you don’t fight like the devil, you will have no more land.”