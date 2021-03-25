NAfter the false start of the three-time World Cup second Netherlands in qualifying for the World Cup, national coach Frank de Boer called for a quick increase in performance. The Oranje team lost 2: 4 goals against Turkey in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. The next opponent in Group G is Latvia on Saturday in Amsterdam in front of 5000 spectators, who started with a 1: 2 against Montenegro. Next Tuesday, the game against outsiders Gibraltar follows, who lost 3-0 to Norway.

De Boer called the defeat of the Netherlands team in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar “very disappointing”. On the other hand, there are still enough games. “We think that’s terrible, but we don’t have to cry here, do we?” Said the 50-year-old Bondscoach. “Of course that’s a blow. We already know that we have to flip the switch quickly. ”The tabloid“ De Telegraaf ”warned:“ Alert level 1 for Orange ”.

The guests complained about alleged wrong decisions by the referee, but also their own weaknesses in defensive switching. “We have to show a reaction. We still have two games left in this international phase and we have to finish them with wins, ”said Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool FC. Nothing has been lost yet, said defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus Turin, but also demanded immediate improvement. “The good feeling has to come back quickly,” said de Ligt.

Disappointment for France

After the goals of the former Bremer Davy Klaassen (75th) and Luuk de Jong (76th) to 2: 3, the Dutch could briefly hope for a point win on Wednesday evening. But Burak Yilmaz from Lille OSC (15./34./Foulelfmeter/81.) Secured Turkey’s victory with his third goal, for which the former Bundesliga professional Hakan Calhanoglu also scored 3-0 (46th). The Dutch had already missed the 2018 World Cup and now hope that it won’t happen again. Only the first of the group will come to Qatar safely. The best second play-off games.

Meanwhile, world champion coach Didier Deschamps hopes for improvement in the second game after France’s false start in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. “With a little more freshness and dynamism, we can do better,” said the coach after the disappointing 1: 1 (1: 0) against Ukraine. He saw “that we were not in our best shape”. Les Bleus will play in Kazakhstan on Sunday.

“I think we didn’t have a chance in the second half,” admitted Deschamps. “We didn’t overtax the goalkeeper.” In addition, after Antoine Griezmann (19th) led the way in the empty Stade de France, France helped the guest from Ukraine with an own goal. Presnel Kimpembe deflected a shot into his own goal (57th). In the second group D game, Finland and Bosnia-Hercegovina split 2-2 (0-0).

Deschamps complained about the short preparation for the game. “It’s not an excuse, it’s a fact,” said the coach. The 52-year-old referred to “a very short recovery time because many players played on Sunday”. There is “general physical fatigue because of the sequence of games every three days”.

The appearance of star striker Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain was also disappointing. The coach said: “Kylian knows himself that he did not play his best game.” The attacker “was not in the best shape”. For the game on Sunday in Nursultan, Deschamps announced: “There will certainly be a lot of rotation.”