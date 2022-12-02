(Reuters) – Right-back Daniel Alves defined Brazil’s 1-0 defeat by Cameroon on Friday as a “touch of attention” and an “alert” for the final phase of the World Cup.

Even with the setback, Brazil secured the leadership of Group G and will face South Korea in the round of 16.

“I think this is a touch of attention for us to warn that there are no weak rivals here, that all rivals are playing something in every game and I think that this lesson remains, that we need to be connected throughout the game, concentrated”, said the player in an interview on television after the match.

With the classification already guaranteed, coach Tite chose a completely reserve team for the match, which included Daniel Alves himself at right-back, after the injury of the starter Danilo and the departure of Éder Militão to the defense.

With several wasted chances, Brazil conceded a goal already in stoppage time in the second stage, when striker Vincent Aboubakar headed in the corner of goalkeeper Éderson after a cross.

“Now there is no margin for error. It’s good that these things happen at this moment to alert… Because from now on it’s a fight for space, a fight for a centimeter on the field and that we learn this lesson today”, he added.

Brazil returns to the pitch next Monday to face South Korea at stadium 974, in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

(Reporting by Fernando Cardoso in Sao Paulo)