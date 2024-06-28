Atlanta, United States.- With a hoarse voice and a vacant gaze, President Joe Biden faced off last night in the first debate against his Republican rival and predecessor, Donald Trump.

The Democratic leader did not do very well, and much of the public considered him the big loser of the night.

A quick poll by CNN, the network that organized the debate, showed that 67 percent saw Trump as the winner and 33 percent gave victory to Biden.

The President showed up with a cold, the White House said. At times he had difficulty responding and, on one occasion, he remained silent for several seconds when talking about inflation and returned to the subject of Covid-19. However, as the debate progressed, he defended himself, boasted about his government’s achievements and mocked Trump, three years his junior and whose falsehoods he highlighted.

“The thing is, Biden looks older, and Trump is still determined; even if he’s not telling the truth, he seems credible,” said Nancy Van Leuven, 72, a retired communications professor.

According to a CBS poll before the debate, 25 percent of voters planning to tune in to tonight’s debate were interested in seeing the candidates’ mental and cognitive abilities, given that both would end a potential term in office in their 80s.

But the surprise was not only among voters, but among the same Democrats who last night exchanged calls about the possibility of replacing their candidate.

Far from dispelling concerns about his age, Biden – 81 – made it the central issue.

With information from The New York Times