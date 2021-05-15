D.he dream seems to be over. To really qualify for the Champions League, a great football miracle would have to happen. However, after the embarrassing 3: 4 defeat of Eintracht at FC Schalke 04, who have long been relegated, this is not necessarily to be expected. “The whole team failed,” said Sebastian Rode after the low blow deep in the west.

For Schalke, on the penultimate day of the match, it was only the third win in this catastrophic season. For Eintracht it was the continuation of what had started on matchday 29 after coach Adi Hutter’s announcement that he would be leaving the club in the summer for Mönchengladbach. The 3: 4 is the third defeat in the fifth game since then. Rode said in Gelsenkirchen about the connection between Hutter’s announcement and the team’s case of performance: “It cannot be dismissed out of hand. Now we have it in black and white. “Hütter admitted:” The disappointment is great, the sting is deep. We all screwed it up together, no question about it. Respect for Schalke, the way they played, but still we shouldn’t lose out here. “

Unity is fifth in the table. The clubs in front of them Borussia Dortmund (one point ahead) and VfL Wolfsburg (three points) will not intervene until this Sunday and can take part in their tests in Mainz (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) and in Leipzig (8.30 p.m.) already in the evening under floodlights, eliminate the last remaining doubts about the qualification for the premier class.

About the vague chances of Eintracht to make the impossible possible, Rode said: “I don’t think Dortmund will miss any points, especially now with the tailwind from winning the Cup.” Eintracht could theoretically catch up with Wolfsburg , but had the far worse goal difference of currently eleven goals in mind as a mortgage that could hardly be repaid.

Three new ones, one goal: The last away game at Schalke had to be won – with Timothy Chandler, Evan Ndicka and Amin Younes in the starting line-up. After Hütter had refrained from trying two so-called tens in the past few weeks, he returned to this tactical variant on Saturday. So Younes and Daichi Kamada were supposed to work together to ensure the special creative moments of play. But it was Schalke who set the first surprising exclamation mark. The relegated went in the 15th minute of play by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 1-0 lead. Eintracht defender Tuta had previously brought down Amine Harit in the penalty area. The Schalke captain needed two attempts to overcome Kevin Trapp. The Eintracht goalkeeper parried the weak penalty shot, but he was powerless when the Dutchman shot it.