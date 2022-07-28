fAns of Fenerbahce Istanbul’s behavior overshadowed Dynamo Kyiv’s victory in Ukraine’s second competitive game since the start of the Russian war of aggression. According to consistent Turkish media reports, numerous supporters of the Turkish club chanted the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the second half of the Champions League second qualifying round match. Fenerbahce and the European Football Union UEFA were asked for comments.

The Ukrainian football champions won the second leg in Istanbul on Wednesday evening 2-1 (1-1, 0-0) after extra time. The narrow away win was enough after the 0-0 in the first leg to reach the third qualifying round for the premier class. Kyiv meets Sturm Graz.

Vitaliy Bujalskyj (57th minute) gave Kyiv the lead, followed by shouts of “Vladimir Putin” from the stands. Attila Szalai (89′) scored the equalizer for Fenerbahce shortly before the end of regulation time, who were outnumbered for a long time after İsmail Yüksek (53′) received a yellow-red card. Oleksandr Karawajew ensured Kyiv progressed in extra time (114th).

Dynamo had played the first duel in Lodz, Poland, because of the uncertain situation around Kyiv in view of the Russian war of aggression. Since the beginning of the war and the end of the league, Kyiv had kept fit with test and benefit games, such as in April at Borussia Dortmund.

The German coach Franco Foda failed with his new club FC Zurich. In the second leg against Karabakh Agdam from Azerbaijan, the Swiss champions could only draw 2-2 after extra time and were eliminated after the 2-3 draw in the first leg. After missing out on qualifying for the World Cup, Foda resigned as Austrian national coach and succeeded André Breitenreiter in Zurich for the new season.





