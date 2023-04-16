It went wrong on Saturday around noon on the Nicolaas Beetskade. The motorcycle driver hit the cargo bike the girl was riding. The girl was resuscitated and taken to hospital by ambulance. She died there of her injuries.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Alkmaar, was also injured in the accident and was taken to hospital. There he spent all night and part of today. He was discharged this afternoon and then taken to the police station. “The suspect has just been interrogated and is currently still in custody,” said a police spokesperson. She could not give more details about the accident.

The police will continue the investigation and will, among other things, hear witnesses and read CCTV footage. “We call on anyone who has seen the motorcyclist to report to the police as a witness. Camera images in particular are very useful,” said the spokeswoman.