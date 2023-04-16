It went wrong on Saturday around noon on the Nicolaas Beetskade. The motorcycle driver hit the cargo bike the girl was riding. The girl was resuscitated and taken to hospital by ambulance. She died there of her injuries. Her mother was slightly injured, but did not require treatment.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Alkmaar, was also injured in the accident and was taken to hospital. There he spent all night and part of today. He was discharged this afternoon and then taken to the police station. “The suspect has just been interrogated and is currently still in custody,” said a police spokesperson. She could not give more details about the accident.