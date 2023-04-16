The police conducted extensive trace investigation at the scene of the accident involving a cargo bike and a motorcycle in Alkmaar, in which a 5-year-old girl died on Saturday. The motorcyclist was released from hospital this afternoon and taken to the police station. He’s still stuck.
It went wrong on Saturday around noon on the Nicolaas Beetskade. The motorcycle driver hit the cargo bike the girl was riding. The girl was resuscitated and taken to hospital by ambulance. She died there of her injuries. Her mother was slightly injured, but did not require treatment.
The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from Alkmaar, was also injured in the accident and was taken to hospital. There he spent all night and part of today. He was discharged this afternoon and then taken to the police station. “The suspect has just been interrogated and is currently still in custody,” said a police spokesperson. She could not give more details about the accident.
The cause of the accident on Nicolaas Beetskade between the motorcycle and a cargo bike is still unclear. The police will continue the investigation and will inter alia hear witnesses and read camera images in the coming days. “We call on anyone who has seen the motorcyclist to report to the police as a witness. Camera images in particular are very useful,” said the spokeswoman.
‘This is everyone’s worst nightmare’
The girl came from Alkmaar. The accident has provoked many emotions. There are flowers, candles, letters and cuddly toys at the scene of the accident. Mayor Anja Schouten reacts defeated: ,,I wish everyone involved a lot of strength with this great sadness. This is everyone’s worst nightmare.”
The neighborhood has also reacted with dismay to the drama. “Neighbors have gone to provide first aid. They came back crying and now need victim support,” a local resident said North Holland Dagblad. “This will go through my mind for a while. One of my children would come to us, with our grandchild. They also have a cargo bike. They soon called: it’s not us, everything is fine with us. And then you are very relieved. But this will happen to another family.”
