Defaults The number of people in defaults is higher than ever, but the corona year added “surprisingly” little to the problems – one area stands out from the others with gloomy figures.

Last According to Suomen Asiakastieto, the impact of the year on the number of victims of payment defaults was surprisingly small. At the end of last year, more than 392,000 Finns had defaults. The number of people with payment defaults increased by 5,500. As a percentage, the number has increased by 1.4 percent year-on-year.

“The number of people with defaults is higher than ever before, but in 2020 it grew perhaps surprisingly little. It seems that Finns have mainly managed to adjust their spending if the income has been even more precarious due to unexpected layoffs or unemployment, ”says Ville Kauppi In the customer information bulletin. His title is marked by media contact.

“The largest increase in the number of people with defaults occurred already in the first quarter. The second peak was seen in July-September, when the effect of the corona could already be involved. Towards the end of the year, growth was again very low. ”

Defaults particularly in Päijät-Häme. According to customer data, 9.6 per cent of adults in Päijät-Häme have payment defaults. In Kanta-Häme, 8.8 per cent of adults have payment defaults. In Southern Savonia, Kymenlaakso and Lapland, 8.6 per cent of adults have payment defaults.

In Finland as a whole, 8.8 per cent of adults suffer from payment defaults and in Uusimaa 8.5 per cent. The rarest payments are in Åland. There, only 4.5 percent of adults have them.

Last year, payment defaults became more common in South Karelia. There, the proportion of people suffering from disturbances increased by 0.4 percentage points last year.