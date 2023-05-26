“There will be no default“. Joe Biden said this today in the White House recalling that he had “several productive talks” with the Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy with whom, beyond the differences, he found himself in agreement on the need to avoid default. “Congressional leaders I agree that there will be no default,” he said.

“The only way forward is bipartisan agreement and I believe that we will come to an agreement that allows us to move forward and protect American workershe added, speaking at the ceremony to introduce Charles Q Brown, the newly appointed Air Force general as Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Speaking positively about the negotiations with the speaker, the president explained “that our staff continue to meet, even as we are speaking, and are making progress. I have repeatedly clarified that defaulting on our debt is not an option and Congress leaders understand this – he repeated – and they agree that there will be no default”.

This didn’t stop Biden from criticizing the Republican platform: “The speaker and I have very different views on who should bear the brunt of the added efforts to fix our budgets – he said – I don’t think this weight should fall on the shoulders of the middle class and the working class. My Republican friends disagree.”

“Americans deserve to know that their pensions will be paidthat hospitals for veterans will remain open and that the economic progress that we will continue to make will be made,” he concluded.