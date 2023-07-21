Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/21/2023 – 8:52 am Share

The level of defaulters in Brazil had the first drop this year, reaching 71.45 million negatives, according to Serasa’s Default Map for June. In addition, there was a decrease in total debt.

The drop in defaulters occurs after a series of increases throughout 2023. In comparison with May, the reduction was 450 thousand defaulters over the 71.9 million debtors in the period (-0.63%).

“Despite the still unfavorable economic scenario, with inflation and high interest rates, the first drop in defaults of the year represents significant data and may signal improvements in the financial health of consumers”, evaluates in a note Aline Maciel, manager of Serasa Limpa Nome.

The number of defaulters last month corresponds to 43.78% of the country’s adult population. Among the States, Rio de Janeiro leads with an index of 52.80%. In the sequence appear Amapá (52.72%), Amazonas (52.20%), Federal District (52.05%) and Mato Grosso (50.33%).

The entity also detected a reduction in total debt, which went from 264.5 million in May to 262.8 million in June – a decline of 0.62%. The total amount of debts last month was BRL 346.3 billion, with an average amount of debts per person of BRL 4,846.15.

In addition to Serasa Limpa Nome, an online platform aimed at credit rehabilitation for Brazilians, Serasa also offers offers for negotiating debts that are part of Desenrola Brasil, the federal government’s debt renegotiation program.

Serasa partners with some of the main financial institutions in the country to be one of the negotiation channels for part of the debts included in the so-called Tier 2 of the government program. At this stage, negotiations on bank debts – such as credit cards and overdrafts – registered in delinquent registers until December 31, 2022, are released for individuals with monthly income of up to R$ 20,000.

“In up to 3 minutes, and free of charge, it is possible to negotiate directly through the Serasa application or website”, explains Aline Maciel.