Protesters in Buenos Aires ask the Argentine government to stop paying the IMF| Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Tension reigns in the Casa Rosada this Thursday (27), with the uncertainty as to whether the Argentine government will honor a payment of US$ 731 million to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that must be made by this Friday (28).

According to information from the newspaper Clarín, definitions on the subject are being discussed in parallel with the negotiations with the IMF, which have intensified in the last 72 hours. In 2022, Argentina is due to pay $19 billion to the fund and is trying to renegotiate the terms of that commitment. For next Tuesday (1st), another maturity is scheduled, of US$ 365 million.

The tension grows because for now the government of Alberto Fernández has not even confirmed that it will make the payment this Friday. Congressman Leopoldo Moreau, close to Vice President Cristina Kirchner, declared in a radio interview that there was a possibility of default.

“It’s not the worst medicine,” he said, in a speech that this Thursday was rejected by Casa Rosada.

Also according to Clarín, Fernández will release a presidential message on the matter this Friday. Bloomberg reported that the IMF’s board of directors will meet in the morning in Washington to communicate about the negotiations with Buenos Aires.