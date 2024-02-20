Renzo Rosso and Masi, it's total war: new legal actions ready

The conflict continues through official documents at Masi Agricolathe Valpolicella winery listed on the Euronext Growth Milan stock exchange (formerly Aim) in Piazza Affari, between the Veronese family Boscainiowner of 73.5% of Masi, e Renzo Rossofashion entrepreneur known for the brand Dieselwhich owns 10% of the winery.

Recently, the entrepreneur from Vicenza, who invests through Red Circle Investments And Brave Wineannounced new legal actions against the group led by Raffaele Boscaini, with which three court cases are already underway. This is reported by Mf.

Two lawsuits were initiated in Venice, where Red is trying to cancel the council's decisions regarding the 2022 budget (contested by the owner of Diesel for alleged defects) and where Masilast year, removed the administrators and the mayor, appointed from the list of Red Circle Investment. The third lawsuit was initiated at the Court of Verona for damage to reputation, also requested by Red.

Friday 16th i Boscaini they called a meeting to change the company's bylaws. The reason? To commute Masi in a society for the benefit of the community and adopt a system of monocratic governance. Furthermore, they are strengthening the government structure by establishing a commission of experts in civil and commercial law specifically to deal with disputes with Mr. Dieselagainst which to evaluate further legal action.

There is also talk of an alleged “smear campaign through legal actions and unfounded statements”. However, Red he denied all the accusations, explaining that he had simply exercised his rights as a shareholder Masi instead he violated repeatedly.

Unlike family Boscainiwho used press releases in an unjustified and inappropriate way to spread untruthful messages about an alleged defamatory campaign, the fashion sector entrepreneur underlined that the right place to discuss these issues is the judicial one and not through new “media processes completely outside place”.

In the end, Red highlighted the objective of Masi to pass a revision of the bylaws that damages the rights of minority shareholders and offers them compensation for the unreasonable and inadequate withdrawal (4.48 euros, one euro less than yesterday's closing) as if it were a response to an alleged illegitimate behavior of the shareholder Red Circle Investment.