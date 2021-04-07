Defamation The Supreme Court granted leave to appeal to Johanna Vehkoo, who was convicted of insulting Junes Loka

The case concerns, among other things, how the limitation rule on defamation should be interpreted.

Supreme the Court of Appeal (KKO) has granted leave to appeal Johanna Vehkoolle Oulu City Councilor Junes Lokan in a defamation case.

Earlier, the Rovaniemi Court of Appeal ruled that Vehko’s Facebook post demeaned Lokka. In a paper published for a limited group, Vehkoo called Lokka a “Nazi,” a “Nazi pelle,” and a “racist,” among others.

Rovaniemi Court of Appeal looked in Septemberthat the writing had despised Lokka and was likely to cause him harm or suffering.

Junes Lokka himself is known for his sharp and contemptuous use of language.

Lokka has been convicted of incitement against a group of people, among other things. However, according to the Court of Appeal, Loka’s own conduct does not justify insulting his honor.

Vehkoo was sentenced to pay a 15-day fine and 200 euros in damages to Loka.

According to the restrictive provision, criticism of another person’s conduct, for example in politics, business or public office, is not considered an insult. The rating must not clearly exceed an acceptable limit.

In his appeal, Vehkoo criticized the way in which the restriction rule had been interpreted. The court held that the text did not deal with Loka’s political activities.

“This is an article written for a limited group on Facebook that does not address a policy or other issue of public interest that would have been publicly covered in the media and to which Lokka could have responded,” the court held.

Vehkoo criticizes, among other things, how the role of the media and social media had been addressed in the verdict, even though the social and political debate is also taking place on social media.

Vehkoo also disagrees with the Court’s interpretation that the text did not concern Loka’s political activities. According to Vehko, systematic harassment of those who disagree is a key part of Loka’s political and public activities.

Vehkoo appealed to the Court of Appeal that Lokka and his stakeholders had actively harassed and painted him on his followers before the article was published.

Among other things, Lokka had published Youtube videos in which he talked about Vehkoo in a derogatory way. In his tweets, he called Vehkoo a liar.

The Court of Appeal held that Lokka had not provoked Vehkoo before the act. Lokka, for example, had called Vehko only once, the court held.