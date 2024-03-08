WASHINGTON. Donald Trump has deposited a bail of 91.6 million while he awaits the appeal of the sentence in Ny which condemned him to pay 83.3 million dollars in compensation to the writer Jean Carroll in a defamation trial, for having denied in 2019 – when he was president – a sexual assault nearly 30 years ago in an upscale Big Apple department store. Yesterday a judge rejected a request by the tycoon to postpone the payment terms.