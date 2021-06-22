There Constitutional Court today examined the questions raised by the Courts of Salerno and Bari on the constitutional legitimacy of the imprisonment for defamation in the press, by contrast, inter alia, with Article 21 of the Constitution and Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The issues returned to the Court’s examination one year after ordinance number 132 of 2020 which urged the legislator to undertake an overall reform of the matter. Pending the filing of the sentence, the Press Office makes it known that the Court, having acknowledged the failure of the legislator to intervene, declared Article 13 of the Press Act is unconstitutional (number 47 of 1948) which triggers obligatorily, in the event of a conviction for libel through the press carried out by attributing a specific fact, imprisonment from one to six years together with the payment of a fine.

It was instead held Article 595, third paragraph, is compatible with the Constitution, of the Criminal Code, which provides, for the ordinary cases of defamation carried out by means of the press or another form of advertising, the imprisonment from six months to three years or, alternatively, the payment of a fine.

This last rule in fact allows the judge to sanction only cases of exceptional gravity with a prison sentence. However, the need for an overall intervention by the legislator, able to ensure a more adequate balance – which the Court does not have the tools to carry out – between freedom of expression of thought and protection of individual reputation, also in light of the ever greater dangers connected to the evolution of the means of communication, already highlighted in ordinance 132. The sentence will be filed in the coming weeks.