Montecitorio approves the Def after yesterday’s knockout of the majority, but the tussle breaks out

Friday of chaos in the Chamber called to revote on the Def after yesterday’s slip of the majority. FdI group leader Foti attacks the opposition and the Democratic Party rises up and then leaves the Chamber. Following the vote: the majority resolution passes with 221 in favour, 115 against. Previously FdI had apologized “to the Italians and to the premier”. Moments of tension for the green Angelo Bonelli who fell ill after his surgery. Taken to the Gemelli hospital for tests.







Angelo Bonelli

Tremaglia (FdI): “We apologize to the Italians and to Meloni”

“Yesterday we were here, we weren’t at home. There was no one out and about. We were present in the Chamber yesterday, we had 5 absentees like Fdi, most of them for health reasons. Having said that, we have to assume our responsibility. We must apologize to our constituents and to the government, which is working well. We must apologize, I personally, to President Meloni, who has always set an example of humility and seriousness to us at Fdi”. This was stated by the deputy of Fratelli d’Italia Andrea Tremaglia, speaking in the Chamber during the general discussion on the Def and on the new Report to Parliament.

Molinari (Lega): “Lega assumes responsibility but we can only say thanks to Giorgetti”

“We take our share of responsibility but there is no political crisis, no message that we wanted to give to any minister and indeed as regards Giorgetti we say thank you for what he has done”. So the leader of the League in the Chamber, Riccardo Molinari, during the explanations of vote in the Chamber in the Chamber on the Def and the new report on the budget variance, after yesterday’s rejection.

