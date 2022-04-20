Def, the texts of the majority resolutions closed: the expectation is growing for the changes to the Mef

THE texts majority resolutions on Economics and finance document and on the Report were closed, while in the Chamber at the Room the discussion on the Def: a majority meeting worked to draft the final version of the resolutions, and the Mef announced the latest changes. By 1 pm the texts will be delivered and two votes will be made on the reports.

In the meantime, however, we learn from the draft that, in relation to the building superbonusthe Chamber commits the government “a extend the term currently provided for by paragraph 28, lett. And, of article 1, of the 2022 budget law for single-family homes “.

But not only. Also to “use the spaces deriving from the maneuver for new expansionary initiatives by arranging additional ones interventions to contain the increase in energy prices as well as through the revision of the system of reference prices and fuels, also ensuring the necessary liquidity to companies by granting guarantees also in light of the new Commission communication no. 2022 / C 131 I / 01 on the new contemporary state aid framework as well as the sectors most affected by the current emergencies “.

The resolution intends “to provide in favor of local authorities, resources aimed at containing the increase in energy prices also through the use of budget flexibility. Continue to support the response of the sanitary system. Adapt the funds allocated to the realization of public investments to the unexpected dynamics of the costs of energy and raw materials both for the works in progress and for those to be awarded, primarily with reference to the projects identified in the Pnrr“.

Signs of openness in this sense also come from Minister of LaborAndrew Orlandowhich in Turin, on the sidelines of the Fim Cisl national congress, responding to a question on the possibility of a sbudget consistencyhe said: “We have taken into account that the resources identified in the Def will not be sufficient, we will think about how, I believe that no path is excluded”.

“It’s also about understanding exactly, he explained Orlando, what common responses, if any, will come at the European level. In these hours, the possibilities are being verified, if they do not exist, it will be a question of verifying which paths at national level can be taken “.” We have taken into account, concluded the Minister of Labor, that the resources of the Def they are only part of what is needed to cope with the situation that has arisen with the war”.

