This afternoon, 27 April 2023, the Chamber of the Chamber rejected the majority resolution on the budget variance. An absolute majority of the members of the Assembly was needed: the text was rejected with 195 yes, 105 abstentions and 19 no. To be approved, the resolution on the budget slippage in the House had to pass with at least 201 votes in favor, a goal that the majority missed by six votes. The deputies of the majority voted in favour, those of the Pd and M5S abstained, while those of Avs and the Third Pole voted against. After a few seconds of uncertainty, the opposition burst into applause.

“It was a bad slip” but not “a political signal”. So Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in an informal conversation with reporters in London about what happened in the Chamber on the Def. She then added that she made “a bad impression, however it was an excess of security, I think that everyone should be held responsible. Everyone has their own responsibility. I believe that a further assessment must be made, and attention should be focused on the parliamentarians on mission, on those who have a double role”.

The Chamber of the Chamber will re-examine the Def tomorrow morning starting at 9. The explanations of vote, live on TV, will start at 10. The vote on the resolutions should arrive around 11.30: this was decided by the conference of the Montecitorio group leaders . The text will be examined in committee tonight.