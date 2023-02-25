Joe Elliott, lead singer of Def Leppard, had been hospitalized after arriving in Bogotá to offer a concert. His show in Lima is scheduled for this February 28.

def leppard is presented this February 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, along with Motley Crue. The rock band’s vocalist, Joe Elliot, suffered a decompensation when he arrived in the city and caused concern among his fans, who expected to see him live and play his best hits. The British musician had to be admitted to a private clinic, according to international media such as the W Radio station. Meanwhile, the hospital reported on Saturday morning that his condition is reserved.

What happened to Joe Elliot, lead singer of Def Leppard?

On social networks, Colombian music portals reported that the singer would have suffered from altitude sickness and, after presenting respiratory problems, had to be hospitalized on the night of Friday the 24th. The artist was admitted due to dyspnea, according to what was mentioned.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are preparing a show in Peru for 2023. Photo: composition / AFP

“Sources close to the Marly clinic affirm that Joe Elliott had already been discharged and apparently had a picture of dyspnea (difficulty breathing). See you tonight at the Simón Bolívar!” headlined Music Trends.

Is the concert in Bogotá cancelled?

The event organizer company did not give an official report on his state of health, however, the official account of the metal rock group confirmed that he was fine. They also ruled out the cancellation of the concert, which would take place normally.

def leppard and Motley Crue They came together to carry out the tour “The world tour”, which is touring several countries in Latin America, including Peru. The bands will perform a concert in the capital on February 28 at the National Stadium. “Shout at the devil”, “Looks that kill”, “Girls, girls, girls”, “Dr. Feelgood”, “Same ol’ situation” and “Home sweet home” are some of their songs.