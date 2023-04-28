Def, illness for the MP Angelo Bonelli

Angelo Bonelli was taken ill in the Chamber, shortly after intervening in the explanation of vote on the Def. The president Lorenzo Fontana therefore suspended the session for a few minutes.

The co-spokesman of Green Europe and AVS deputy, Bonelli, fell ill in the Chamber, shortly after his speech in the explanation of vote on the Def. “A dizziness”, some deputies report as they leave the hemicycle. The parliamentary assistants immediately arrived to help the deputy.

After a few minutes, the session resumed. Bonelli was accompanied to the infirmary, explains another deputy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

