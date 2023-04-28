Def, green light from the Chamber after yesterday’s chaos: FdI apologizes. The Democratic Party leaves the Chamber

“We apologize to the Italians and to the Prime Minister for what happened yesterday”. Thus began today the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia, Tommaso Foti, after the non-approval of the Economic and Financial Document (Def). A misstep, due to the numerous absences among the ranks of the majority, which also led to the rejection of the request for a budget variance, greatly embarrassing the government, forced to meet yesterday evening to approve a new report on the Def, without changes.

In this morning’s new vote, the report finally received the green light from Montecitorio with 221 votes in favor and 116 against. But the controversy continues unabated, with the decision of the Democratic Party to leave the classroom after an attack by Foti on the opposition. After apologizing for yesterday’s absences, the FdI group leader made it clear “that if a bridge exists, it exists for the majority and for the opposition” who, in his opinion, “should look at their absences”. Words that unleashed chaos in the courtroom, where the clerks had to intervene while shoving flew. “What are you saying? Shame! Stop it”, shouted several deputies, including the former group leader of the Democratic Party Debora Serracchiani.

“Today we were forced to return to the chamber to bring the majority deputies back, after yesterday’s slovenly gesture which saw the majority go under on a very important document for families and businesses”, commented the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, to reporters in Transatlantic. “An episode with which they prove they are not as ready as they said they were,” she added. The president of the 5-star Movement, Giuseppe Conte, is on the same line. “The approval of the Def takes nothing away from the umpteenth demonstration of incapacity that came yesterday from the majority,” said the former prime minister, who was in Ivrea this morning for the municipal elections of 14-15 May.

“I believe that we learn from mistakes, I hope that similar situations do not happen again in the future”, said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who yesterday accused the deputies of “not realizing it”. Giorgia Meloni spoke of a “bad figure” yesterday during her visit to London. “I think everyone should be held accountable,” she told reporters.