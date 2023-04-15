Government, for the first time in 10 years, no press conference on the Def: Meloni fleeing journalists?

What happened to Giorgia Meloni’s press conferences? Since the one held in Cutro, after the shipwreck in which more than 90 migrants lost their lives, the prime minister has not spoken to journalists again despite the important measures approved by her government.

Even ministers are less and less available to answer questions from the press. According to reports Daily fact, the press conferences after the council of ministers are now reduced to a minimum and three times in the last month they have not been fixed at all. For the first time since 2013, when the Economic and Financial Document was introduced, the government did not hold a press conference after the go-ahead. The approval of the text, which arrived at the meeting held on 11 April, was accompanied by the launch of other measures, such as a new cut in the tax wedge, with the explicit aim of aiming for “moderation of wage growth” to contain inflation , the declaration of emergency for the migrant question and the go-ahead for the law which increases the sanctions for the demonstrative actions of ecologists. It was only Gennaro Sangiuliano who commented on them who answered some questions from reporters in front of Palazzo Chigi, while Meloni relied on the videos posted on social media.

Even last week, the approval of the Drought decree was not accompanied by a press conference, while on March 28, only the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, and the owner of the ‘Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, who answered questions on the production of synthetic food by refusing to talk about the approval of the new Procurement Code, the Bills decree and the postponement of the Competition bill (“We are not know-it-alls”).

In total, according to the newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio, out of 28 meetings of the council of ministers, only five press conferences were attended by the Prime Minister. In any case, she was accompanied by at least four ministers and undersecretaries, thus reducing the time for questions to the head of government. A clear change of pace compared to their predecessors Giuseppe Conte and Mario Draghi, much more open to confrontation with the press. In particular, Il Fatto identifies a breaking point in the press conference of November 22, when he accused reporters of having been “assertive” and not having been “courageous” in other circumstances. At the beginning of December Meloni launched “Giorgia’s notes”, a series of videos published on social networks in which the premier discusses the issues addressed by the government. Since then Meloni has been absent from nine press appointments after as many government activities and only reappeared for the ritual end-of-year press conference. Questions also avoided on the occasion of the visits of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, of the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and of the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, while on the occasion of the European Council summit in Brussels Meloni chose to avoid the more orderly press conferences in favor of the so-called “tuna traps” of reporters.

For the premier’s communication, a further turning point was marked by the arrival of Mario Sechi at the helm of the press office at Palazzo Chigi. Since then, the first and so far only press conference held by Meloni was precisely that of Cutro, considered by many to be “disastrous”, with the prime minister ending up asking journalists questions (“Does anyone really think that the government or the Italian institutions have not done something they could have done?”) and to promise to chase the smugglers “all over the globe”.