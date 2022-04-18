By Tassilo Hummel

PARIS(Reuters) – French music streaming platform Deezer on Monday announced plans for a Paris stock market listing.

The operation, to be executed via a deal with the blank check company (SPAC) 12PO, will value (‘pre-money equity value’) Deezer at 1.05 billion euros, which corresponds to an ‘enterprise value’ of approximately 1.08 billion euros, said the streaming platform.

Deezer’s main competitor Spotify held its initial public offering (IPO) in 2018 and currently has a market value of around $26 billion.

