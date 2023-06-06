AFPi

The music platform Deezer presented this Tuesday (6) a technological tool that will allow it to identify songs that clone the voices of singers using artificial intelligence (AI).

“Our goal is to eliminate illegal and fraudulent content, increase transparency and develop a new compensation system whereby professional artists are rewarded for creating content,” said Deezer CEO Jeronimo Folgueira in a statement.

“That’s why … we’ve developed tools to detect AI-generated content,” he added.

The system will mainly serve to detect songs that use “synthetic voices of existing artists”.

“The information will serve to point out to artists, record labels and users the content generated by AI on the platform”, details Folgueira.

This new system aims to “develop a remuneration model that distinguishes between different types of musical creation”.

Artificial intelligence has made a lightning entry into the music industry, as well as the art world in general.

In mid-February, French DJ David Guetta announced that he used AI to reproduce a voice similar to American rapper Eminem at one of his concerts.

Guetta explained to the BBC that he was not going to commercialize that song, but that his intention was “to open the debate”.

According to Deezer, more than 100,000 songs or musical creations enter the platform every day.

"AI can be used to create incredible new content and I believe that generative AI can generate enormous benefits," explained the platform's CEO. "But we need to make sure this is done responsibly," he concluded.
























