The US agricultural and construction machinery manufacturer Deere & Co is a little more optimistic about the future. By Ralf Witzler, Euro am Sonntag

The Illinois company has raised its outlook and appears to have turned earnings around. Despite lower grain prices, which is dampening farmers’ propensity to buy, and weak construction activity, the market agrees with the majority of analysts with the company’s brighter view. The stock managed the technical breakout and hit a new all-time high. Almost two thirds of the analysts recommend buying them, and only about ten percent see the company’s paper as a sale. The optimism is based primarily on the effects of restructuring measures and the hope that the old fleet of agricultural machinery in the USA is due for renewal.



Lightened: Basically everything is right at Deere & Co. The poor environment is improving. Investors hold the stock.

Recommendation: observe



Target price: 195.00 euros



Stop rate: 165.00 euros