Deer | The hunting season starts and drives the moose into motion – the risk of a crash increases in the autumn darkness

The moose population is at its lowest level in more than 20 years.

Deer hunting season starts today, Friday, throughout the country, informs the Finnish Game Center.

In Lapland and Northeast, the season starts directly with the permission to hunt moose. In the rest of Finland, the so-called watch hunting begins, where you can hunt moose from the field by watching.

“Actual hunting, where the animal is chased, is not allowed. Even a dog may only be used as an aid in tracking down a wounded animal,” says Riistakeskus’ special planner and permit management manager Antti Siira.

Riistakeskus has issued more than 31,000 elk hunting permits for the upcoming hunting season. That is 15 percent less than last year. Fewer hunting permits were issued than before due to the decrease in the deer population.

According to the Swedish Natural Resources Agency, the size of the elk population after the last hunting season was about 77,000. The population is currently at its lowest level in more than twenty years.

Autumn it is not only the hunting season but also the season of deer crashes. Deer move a lot at dusk and when it’s dark, says Liikenneturva’s training instructor Ari-Pekka Elovaara.

“Hunting and estrus make moose go. During autumn, moose also move to winter grazing areas, which in part causes movement,” says Elovaara.

Most deer crashes happen on busy, two-lane main roads. Accidents occur evenly throughout the country, except for the northernmost Lapland.

According to Statistics Finland, there were over 1,500 deer crashes last year. According to Elovaara, there have been no major changes in the number of crashes in recent years.

The moose usually moves under the cover of the forest, which makes it more difficult to spot it than, for example, in an open field. A deer may run out of the forest onto the road very unexpectedly. Elovaara urges motorists to be alert for deer in traffic. Among other things, it is important to use high beams in the dark and consider the speed of the situation.

“Drivers should focus on driving and scan the side terrain at the same time,” says Elovaara.

If you see movement on the side of the road, you need to react immediately, he continues.

“If you see one moose, there are probably several nearby. When one runs onto the road, another often follows.”

In the event of a deer crash it is important to always call the emergency number 112, from which follow-up measures are taken care of, for example to track down the injured animal. An injured animal should not be approached, advises Elovaara. If possible, it is also important for the person involved in the crash to communicate the situation to other traffic, so that no more damage can occur.

Moose hunting prevents moose crashes, because it keeps the moose population under control.

“Yes, it’s the only remedy to prevent deer accidents and agricultural damage from becoming prohibitive,” says Riistakeskus Siira.

The elk hunting season is valid until September 20, when the rut suppression cuts off the hunting season for a few weeks. The season continues in the north on the first Saturday of October. In this case, the season also starts properly in Kainuu and North Ostrobothnia. In the rest of the country, the elk hunting season with yachts starts on the second Saturday of October, and it ends throughout the country on January 15.