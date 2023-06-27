July 2023 It has great astronomical events. One of them is the supermoon in July, which will take place a few days after the start of the seventh period of the year, opening up an incredible opportunity to observe the night sky.

This heavenly event will take place on next July 3 and it can be seen all over the world. On this day the moon will reach its full phase and it will also be at its closest point to Earth, so it will be a 5.8% larger and 12.8% brighter than a Regular full moon.

Due to the period in which this full Supermoon occurs, the Native Americans decided to baptize it as ‘Deer Moon’, this because many of the young deer begin the growth of their antlers in this period and their development ends at the end of the month of July.

The Full Moon in July is also known as the Summer Moon or Halfway Moon because it occurs in the middle of summer in the northern hemisphere, likewise, in some regions it is also known as the Thunder Moon, since it is associated with the electrical activity of storms this month.

When and at what time will the full moon be in July 2023?

According to astronomical projections, the July Moon is expected to reach its full phase on July 3 at 11:39 GMT, approximately 18-19 Mexico City time.

This celestial event can be seen with the naked eye all over the world. However, it will depend a lot on the atmospheric conditions of your region; like low cloud cover and clear skies.

Despite the fact that the Moon is visible to the naked eye, if in meetings in a city full of light and reflectors it is possible that your vision is obstructed by light pollution, for which it is recommended to look for a park, plain or ecological reserve to make the observation.