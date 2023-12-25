Home page World

An extraordinary customer was making the rounds at a market in Italy. Photos and video document the deer visit.

Cortina D'Ampezzo – What a performance! A deer walks through the market in Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites (Italy). The beautiful specimen strolls around between the stands and mingles with the people. Videos and photos capture this incredible moment. The deer is now celebrated as a “star” on social media.

Deer strolls through the market and visitors go crazy for him

The red deer nibbles here and there at the stands. Even people's laughter doesn't deter him. Many two-legged friends come very close to him and really want to take a photo of the deer. The Mercato Cortina d'Ampezzo shares footage of this majestic visit by an otherwise quite shy forest dweller on its Facebook page.

“Deer goes to the market and buys: the video goes viral,” headlines the Italian news portal Today.it. The animal Christmas visit is of course a topic in the local media.

Deer walks through an Italian village

Apparently it's not the first case. There has already been a deer in the past that gained access to a stable without any problems. Shared hay and warmth with cows, donkeys and chickens. The deer, affectionately called “Otto,” had been raised by a resident in the village of Belluno. He was considered the mascot, strolling around the terraces and even slipping into houses.

Residents report that getting the animal out of the apartment was difficult today.it. His antlers were huge. Anyone who met “Otto” on the street fed him. In October, a hunter shot the deer. The sadness and horror was great. But according to the current hunting law and the hunting calendar in the Veneto region, it was not a crime.

The deer from the market disappeared unscathed after his round back into the “height”. The market in the community will remain closed until January 2, 2024, according to the Facebook page. It remains to be seen whether the ungulate will stop by again to nibble.

In Switzerland, a deer had already become a security risk and had to be shot. The animal had tampered with compost heaps and bird feeders. (ml)