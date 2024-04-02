Jalisco.- Venados Basketball (7-8) started the series on the left foot against the Astros de Jalisco (12-3), falling 88-78, at the Astros Arena.

Actions

Mazatlán started off weakly, but as it went in the first quarter they managed to take the lead to end with the score in their favor 22-18. Alonzo Stafford led the offense in the first quarter, with good actions in the paint, in addition to Xavier White who was active in rebounding.

Gaston Essengue's team started with White, Stafford, Robert Whitfield, Douglas Herring, and Jeffrey Ledbetter.

Astros responded in the second quarter and with Lance Thomas and Paulo Arroyo who came off the bench they managed to turn the score around, with a run of 25-18, to finish with a score of 43-40. For the third quarter, Kavell Chevano Bigby-Williams assumed the leadership of the Astros offense and managed to penetrate the visiting defense on several occasions, in addition Michael Joseph Bryson also contributed to the offensive quota.

For Deer, Wayne Runnels came off the bench and excelled by scoring several basketsThe same that the “Airplane” Alonzo Staffordwhich in the end had the best part so that Venados went ahead in the score by 66-64, winning the partial period by 26-21.

Kavell Bigby-Williams found the points with a triple and a basket at the end, where the Venados defense could not respond in a good way and even used fouls as a resource to try to stop the Jalisco offensive.

Jeff Ledbetter raised the ball several times in favor of Venados, but under the basket the Sinaloans could not score the points. With some flaws at the end of the match.

Featured

Kavell Chevano Bigby-Williams led the offense with 21 pointsand 14 rebounds in total, Michael Bryson seconded him with 18.

For Venados Alonzo Stafford achieved 19 and Douglas Herring seconded him with 16. Xavier White contributed 11 rebounds for Venados.

Today Venados will seek to tie the series, when at 7:00 p.m.