Almost Christmas, the supermarkets are unpacking with game. Well, looks-like-wild. Albert Heijn has venison from the ‘professional butcher’ – whoever that may be. From New Zealand, from the farm. Jumbo gets deer from Eastern Europe, Germany and Spain – without telling you whether it is wild or not. Aldi says it sells ‘the most tender venison steak for the most Christmassy Christmas dinner’. No explanation. Lidl’s venison has a ‘fine, soft game flavour’. Small chance that it is also wild. In any case, it isn’t. And online you can’t see where it comes from either. Deer don’t have to come from far and not from the farm either. The Veluwe and the Oostvaardersplassen are full of deer – but wild. You don’t always have to pay more for it at the poulterer or game trade than in the supermarket. And he knows what is wild and what is not.

