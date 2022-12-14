Hermosillo, Sonora.- Venados de Mazatlán was left lying on the pitchfalling in the tenth inning for 4-3 against the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, in the first of the series at the Sonora Stadium.

Félix Pérez was walked, Luis Jiménez singled to left. Later, Ricardo Valenzuela hit the left field unstoppable, with which Pérez scored.

Raico Santos received a passport, and already against Luis Márquez, Alex Robles arrived with a full house and received a passport for the 2-0.

For the sixth drop, Hermosillo appeared to score, before Jaime Lugo’s shipments.

With a full house, it was Luis Alfonso Cruz with a hit to the right above second that made it 2-1, from Jason Atondo’s spikes.

After this, José Cardona appeared, and connected a line single to the center, with which Ramón Mendoza, Nick Torres, came to the plate to turn the score around.

The Reds scored again in the seventh. Leo Germán gave an infield hit, then Fabricio Macías arrived with a deep hit, for Germán to score 3-3.

In the tenth, Mazatlán lost the game with a wild pitch. Ignacio Marrujo threw wildly against Nick Torres, so that Irving López will score 4-3, for the victory of Naranjeros.

Juan Pablo Oramas, threw five and a third, with two runs, six hits, three bases and three strikeouts.

The relay came, Luis Márquez, Daniel Guerrero, Ozzie Méndez and Alan Rangel and Fernando Salas (1-1, 1.13) (who won the game). Héctor Villalobos, pitched for five innings, was not scored, got two hits, struck out two and gave two bases.

Jaime Lugo, Demetrio Gutiérrez, Isidro Márquez, Gerardo Gutiérrez (2-1, 1.15) (who lost), Rodolfo Aguilar and Ignacio Marrujo came to the relay.

Today, at 7:30 p.m. the second of the series will be played, Elian Leyva will go up to the mound for Naranjeros and Francisco Ríos will do it for Venados.