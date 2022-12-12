Mazatlan Deer could not get the broom and he let go of the victory at the end, when he fell 8-5 in 10 innings against the Sultans of Monterrey in the third game of the series.

It was in the first entry, when Venados made the pool.

First, Raico Santos hit a double on the left field, then Ramón Ríos hit a double on the left field, making it 1-0 for Santos.

For the second, Sultanes turned the score around with a home run by Ricardo Serrano about asey Harman shipments.

Serrano took Fernando Pérez ahead, who had given a single to the central defender.

The taste of the royals did not last long, because in the second low, Mazatlán put together a three-race rallyall already with two outs.

Leo Germán and Italo Motta hit singles, both came to the plate with a double by Randy Romero.

After an attempt to steal third, in a throwing error he reached the plate with Randy Romero at 4-2.

Sultanes responded for the third and took the lead again.

Alberto Carreón and Roberto Valenzuela managed to reach the pads. Fernando Pérez arrived with an infield hit and sent Carrerón to the plate, then with a hit by Ricardo Serrano, Valenzuela tied.

Gilberto Galaviz was opportune with an uncatchable shot with which Pérez reached the promised land at 5-4.

The seventh was lucky for Mazatlán because tied the gameafter a hit inside Leo Germán’s box, Italo Motta arrived, to propel him to the plate with a tie at five.

The game lasted until the tenth where Sultanes managed to take off.

With a full house, Daniel Cruz walked Carlos Figuroa, with whom Andrés Martín scored, Cruz also walked Alberto Carreón and Carlos Soto reached the rubber.

Then, with Roberto Valenzuela’s right-hander uncatchable, Brandon Villarreal came to the plate for the final 8-5.

on the mound

Casey Harman was on the mound for 2.2 innings, where they scored five runs, six hits, two walks and no strikeouts.

Manuel Flores arrived at the relay. Demtrio Gutiérrez, Isidro Márquez Jr, Elkin Alcalá and Daniel Cruz (2-2, 3.32) (who took the loss).

For Sultanes, Gabino Ávalos worked two full innings, scored four runs, five hits and gave one base.

Juan Cosio, Linder Castro, Jonas Garibay, Iván Zavaly Jeff Singer (1-1, 5.48) who came out the winner with two innings of performance and Joe Riley who scored 11 rescue.

Other results

Yaquis 3-2 Mayos, Narajeros 2-3 Algodoneros, Tomateros 6-5 Mochis, Charros 3-2Águilas