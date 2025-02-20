One of the first effects that Deepseek generated on the markets was the 600,000 million dollars of Nvidia in the stock market, the largest in history. Investors began to question the valuations of American technology and, since then, doubts have taken root. The small Chinese company has managed to prick the Rally of artificial intelligence (AI) on Wall Street and has generated A rotation from the seven magnificent to Chinese technology. The money is leaving the United States and is piled up in Hong Kong.

Deepseek jumped to fame at the end of January and its irruption on the scene has generated a market rotation. Since then, the indices in which Chinese firms are quoted They have shadowed the US and Europe. Hang Seng Entreprise Index has risen 15.9% in that period, Hang Seng Tech has revalued 22%, while Eurostoxx 50 has bouncing 3.7% and the S&P 500 has barely rebounded 0.8 % from February 24 to the last closure.

Within the Hongkonese indices, the companies that have monopolized the increases are closely related to Deepseek. Alibaba has registered a 46.4% rush in less than a month, Byd has climbed 34.3% and Tencent has bouncing 27.4%. All since the Chinese startup broke into the scene. “We already suggested at the end of January that there was a revaluation of Chinese technology, but the Rally It has gone quite far and fast, “says Bank of America (Bofa) analysts in a this week’s analysis. They detail that The strong profits of the three Chinese technology have occurred by AI -related news. Byd and Tencent have signed agreements with Depseek and Alibaba has said that it has an even more powerful AI, explains the same analysis of what these movements have motivated.

Meanwhile, the whole of the magnificent seven has given 1.3% since the emergence of Deepseek. Bofa also emphasizes that the correlation between Wall Street technological is at the lowest levels recorded in decades and in unavailable levels. For example, Meta has risen 8.6% since the end of February and Alphabet has lost 7.4% at the same time. This low correlation reflects several things. On the one hand, that the Rally of the AI ​​that all were benefiting has come down and that these companies are not being able to show the risks in their price. If each one goes on the one hand, it is difficult to know what are the risks that the technological megacapitalized technological ones have in terms of political decisions or the evolution of AI, Bofa explains.



? Deepseek becomes the perfect Celestina despite chaos in its interface ?? He is telling him @Carlotagv6 ? All details in the following link: pic.twitter.com/dwskin1ioe – Electonomista.es (@eleconomistaes) Februry 19, 2025

In any case, it is clear that The hegemony of the magnificent seven is in doubt and that investors have bought the Deepseek potential and Chinese technology. This phenomenon is striking, since Chinese Stratup is in a very early stage of development, but that has not prevented a rain of money from compatriot technology. Even the firm has been with problems for three weeks to serve its customers, with collapsed servers and the stop programming interface. And yet, this AI has stifled the Wall Street giants in the stock market. It is true that many analysts questioned that the AI ​​profits on Wall Street had gone far and would end up clicking; Finally, it seems that this time has come and the trigger has been a small emerging company in China. Nvidia has not yet fully recovered from the hole of 600,000 million dollars in the stock market.

“We see structural changes because IA will transform the economies and promote energy demand. This thesis has been demonstrated with the performance of the utilities in 2024 and that of other companies related to AI. Although the news of a seemingly more efficient model from China they have temporarily interrupted this Rally“Blackrock’s strategists point out in his weekly comment. But the entity believes that Wall Street will resume the profits.

In fact, such has been the demand for purchases in the Hong Kong bag that Banks have had to reinforce their liquidity at the highest level in years, since 2019. Hongkonese banks on Tuesday requested on the discount window of the Monetary Authority of Hong Kong 5.5 billion Hongkonese dollars or 707 million dollars, the largest figure since 2019, according to Bloomberg data. This mechanism allows entities to borrow money in the short term. When foreign investors buy in the stock exchange of that territory they have to change their currencies for Hongkonese dollars. That greatest demand to enter the Asian Stock Exchange has been noticed and the entities have had to ask for much more money than usual to, in turn, give it to their customers. And Deepseek is behind that appetite, the agency details.