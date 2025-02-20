If something has demonstrated the appearance of Deepseek is that, despite what was thought, the United States does not have the worldwide hegemony of the technology industry. This new artificial intelligence, much cheaper than others such as Chatgpt, has found that the Chinese sector has a lot to say in this revolution, also at the level of offering investment opportunities. In the Asian giant market, There are up to 17 companies that revalue more than 20% in 2025, most of them with business linked to technological development.

In Nasdaq 100, the main technological index of the United States, there are also up to 18 companies that conquer this rise in the current year, but the slightest weight of these in the selective makes its rise in the year reduced. In fact, the MSCI China Technology (which collects the 100 main Chinese technology companies) is noted An annual advance of almost 22%while the American selective only achieves profits that do not reach 6% in 2025.

“The disruptive clash caused by a small Chinese company highlighted the possibility of creating powerful artificial intelligence tools that They rival US offers At a significantly lower cost, consuming less energy and, according to her, without depending on the last generation chips. This underlines the dangers of an excessive concentration of investments in pure technology, especially when it is subject to rapid changes, “explains Benjamin Melman, global cio in Edmond by Rothschild AM.

Also in this regard, Marty Dropkin, head of Variable Income for Asia-Pacific of Fidelity: “It is too early to say whether Deepseek will undermine the demand for advanced chips or if the cheapest technologies could accelerate adoption by way of Jevons paradoxor both. In other words, it is not clear what actors of AI will capture future flows of income. If one believes that the technological actors that build the infrastructures of AI will be The winners, it is imposed to invest in companies exposed to the hardware. However, if AI becomes a commercialized model, Most of the benefits could correspond to companies of software“

In the heat of all this revolution, investors have known how to recognize the value of Chinese technology companies in the stock market and, of those 17 that achieve increases of more than 20% in the year, Up to 11 are values ​​with business intrinsically linked to technological development. “The investment climate in the Chinese technology sector has become remarkably friendlier, after the Startup of artificial intelligence Deepseek will promote a frenzy to buy shares in companies related to avant -garde technology, “they expose from Bloomberg Intelligence.

An example of this is the most bullish firm of the Chinese parquet: Yonyou. This company is dedicated to the development and marketing of products from software and an advance of up to 65% in 2025 is noted. “The signatures of software They have had a better performance due to the expectation that there will be a greater demand for you [tecnología de la información] On the part of the corporations that seek to do more in AI as prices go down, “develops Xin Yao NG, Investment Director of Abrdn. Beijing Kingsooftanother company that develops softwares, is also placed between this list and does so with a stock market profits of 27.2% in 2025.

Although Depseek’s base remains the Nvidia chips, this AI has also driven national industry companies. Will Semiconductordedicated to the manufacture of semiconductors, records a stock market ascent of more than 46%. Among these firms, there are up to two other chips manufacturing companies: SG Micro and Gigadevice 22% and 20% increases are recorded respectively.

The advances of other technological companies such as Shengyi, Lens Technology, Huaqin, Shenzhen Inavance or Shennan Circuits of 40.2%, 32.8%, 29.3%, 23.7%and 22%respectively.