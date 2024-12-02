Deeplabsthe company promoting the hub biotechnological BaSIDinaugurated this Monday a new space from its life sciences campus located on the outskirts of Barcelona. The company has invested 34 million euros in the reform of the Il·lumina building, one of the five active which makes up this project distributed between Esplugues de Llobregat and Sant Joan Despí. At the moment, Il·lumina already has four companies installed: Lainco, qGenomics, Koa Biotech, Poseidona.

With this expansion, the laboratories of hub They reach an area of ​​11,600 square meters. When they add the two pending buildings, Sant Gabriel and Josep Argemíthe total area will amount to 60,000 meters and 20,000 meters of laboratories.

It is expected that throughout 2025 the administrative procedures to complete the campus will be completed. The total investment in capex of the project will amount to around 70 million when all the centers are operational.

Right now, BaSID has three spaces in operation: Il·lumina, Gall and another property that functions as “headquarters” and is shared with the Bayer headquarters in Catalonia.

In these moments, he hub It is at 83% of its occupancy and has a community of about 3,000 professionals dedicated to different areas of research. The initiative includes both large consolidated companies, such as Bayer and Clariant, with startups and spin-offs.

Deeplabs began this project at the beginning of the year with the purchase of the five assets for an amount close to 200 million euros.

The “Boston model” in Barcelona

The company aims to replicate the “Boston model in Barcelona, ​​where a cluster of innovative companies in life sciences is being created”, as they have explained to elEconomista.es its co-CEOs Pilar Gil and Javier de Pablo.

Each of the centers combines both offices and laboratories for the private use of each tenant – in the case of Il·lumina three standard modules of 50, 100 and 150 square meters are offered – as well as shared scientific research spaces with advanced machinery. In addition, the buildings have common living areas such as a restaurant, auditorium and gym.

Deeplabs wants to take advantage of the investment and entrepreneurial drive of the biotechnology ecosystem from Barcelona to gain a foothold in the sector. The company aims to attract both private actors and public institutions with space needs. Deeplabs already has two similar campuses in Madrid.

The location chosen in the Catalan capital is not coincidental: it is a strategic enclave where the future Hospital Clínic will be located and which already has established institutions such as the Barcelona Science Park, the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, the University of Barcelona and the Polytechnic University of Catalonia.